Summer needs for WAFER food pantry in La Crosse
The WAFER food pantry in La Crosse has been busy the last few weeks with parents struggling to figure out how to make up for meals that their children would otherwise get at school. "We've seen a lot more families with children coming in with school out," WAFER executive director Erin Waldhart said.
