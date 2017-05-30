State track and field meet brings in the people
Jeremiah Buresh with the county convention and visitor bureau says the championships bring in about 25,000-28,000 people - increasing the city's population by about 50 percent for the weekend. "We've heard people staying in Wionna, Tomah and Black River Falls," Buresh said.
