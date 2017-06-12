State to give PdC $33,000 for building conversion
The state of Wisconsin is giving $33,000 to Prairie du Chien, to convert an old clothing store into an adult day care center. A Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation grant will be used by the city to open an adult care facility and Cafe Hope, in the former Kozelka's Men's Wear store, just off downtown.
