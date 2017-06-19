Sen. Shilling reacts to report on repealing prevailing wage costing taxpayers $336 million

The attempt by Republican lawmakers to finish off prevailing wage laws in Wisconsin sounds like more of the same for La Crosse state Senator Jennifer Shilling. "They're six years into this administration and we continue to see sort of this anemic effort to grow our economy and grow jobs in this state," Shilling said Tuesday, reacting to a new report that shows repealing the state's final prevailing wage laws will mean a hit to taxpayers of $336 million.

