Salvation Army's "Feed The Kids" program kicks off
The Salvation Army's annual "Feed the Kids" program kicked off on Tuesday, as volunteers made nearly 300 sack lunches for children in low income families around La Crosse. This year's program marks the 14th year the Salvation Army has offered the sack lunches.
