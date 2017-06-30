Review: Franck, Sonata in A, and Chausson, "Concert"

MNC109-169-291521- /O.NEW.KARX.FL.W.0038.170629T0321Z-000000T0000Z/ /WSPM5.1.ER.170629T0149Z.170629T0500Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 1021 PM CDT Wed Jun 28 2017 The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a * Flood Warning for The Middle Fork Whitewater River Near Whitewater Park. * until further notice.

