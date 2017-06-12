One street opens up in La Crosse, ano...

One street opens up in La Crosse, another will close Monday

23 hrs ago Read more: WIZM-AM La Crosse

The city of La Crosse has reopened 5th Ave. at Cass St., after several days of detours required for street improvements and a roundabout project. On the north side, River Valley Dr., will be restricted to one lane for a couple of weeks, starting Monday, because of construction.

Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.

