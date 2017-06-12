One street opens up in La Crosse, another will close Monday
The city of La Crosse has reopened 5th Ave. at Cass St., after several days of detours required for street improvements and a roundabout project. On the north side, River Valley Dr., will be restricted to one lane for a couple of weeks, starting Monday, because of construction.
