Onalaska man, who hit 4-year-old in face, found with $170,000 cash, 8 lbs. weed

Police in Onalaska have discovered a 31-year-old man hiding several pounds of marijuana and more than $170,000 in cash. Kevin Humphrey was being questioned about allegedly hitting a 4-year-old girl in the face for scratching some furniture, when an officer found him carrying prescription pills and over a $1,000 in cash.

