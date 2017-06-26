New parking rules could mean more tic...

New parking rules could mean more tickets in downtown La Crosse

The city's looking at changes that, among other things, clarify overtime-parking rules, so that police can get a better handle on two-hour, free-parking violators downtown. Police say the way the rules are written, currently too much is unclear about what it means to park on one block for two hours, along with when that two-hour period begins and ends.

