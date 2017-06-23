Meeting overviews Shelby, La Crosse relationship
Mayor Tim Kabat said they discussed department partnerships and land between the Town of Shelby and City of La Crosse. He said their ultimate goal is to encourage more growth and development in tax base; especially along the 14-61 corridor.
