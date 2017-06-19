La Crosse's airport to get new I-pass type parking system soon
Torp added that a new ticketing system will be installed, similar to the I-Pass system used on the tollways in some states. Along with that, the airport is also adding new canopies over secondary terminal doors, to protect people from rain and snow.
