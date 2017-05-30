La Crosse woman given award at state Rep. Party convention
Awarded largely for her efforts to get Donald Trump elected president, La Crosse's Sue Lynch is still more than happy to support him. "I am just wild and crazy excited after coming off of his first foreign trip last week, I just smiled every day," she said.
