La Crosse SOUP is back
The new new version of the crowd-funding event in the city has reformed, after a controversy over its diversion of funds caused the informal community fundraiser to implode last winter. Things are different now, says new director Josh Court, primarily because the organization has an actual board of directors and a new focus.
