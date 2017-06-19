La Crosse schools focusing on progres...

La Crosse schools focusing on progress, not results with new state system

La Crosse School District director of curriculum Michael Lichucki has large amounts of data to pour over every year to determine if the district is filling achievement gaps. Moving on from the defunct state program Student Achievement Guarantee in Education , Lichucki says he's more worried about progress than results.

