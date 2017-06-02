La Crosse pools opening Saturday
Erickson Pool opens at 11 a.m. while the North Side Community Pool opens at 12:30 p.m. according to the schedules The city's Parks and Recreation Department offers Pool Punch Cards for city residents only and Pool Memberships at their office at City Hall or at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center. Meanwhile, the city is delaying the opening of two beaches, Pettibone and Black River, due to high water.
