La Crosse Police make very large meth bust
Three people were arrested by La Crosse Police in what they're calling one of their largest meth busts ever. In a statement, investigators said they found out that Sandy Xiong, 27, of Onalaska, was selling large amounts of methamphetamine from her home and from Candlewood Suites in La Crosse.
