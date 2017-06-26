La Crosse man headed to trial for child sex crimes
Robert J. Mattingley, 42, waived his preliminary hearing and stood mute in court Monday. Mattingley is charged with attempted sexual assault of a child and using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.
