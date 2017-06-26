La Crosse man headed to trial for chi...

La Crosse man headed to trial for child sex crimes

Read more: WXOW-TV La Crosse

Robert J. Mattingley, 42, waived his preliminary hearing and stood mute in court Monday. Mattingley is charged with attempted sexual assault of a child and using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

