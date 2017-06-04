La Crosse couple directly impacted by London Bridge terror attack
The attack in London on Saturday night might seem half a world away, but for one La Crosse family, it hit home. Sandy and Cliff LeCleir live in La Crosse, but their attention was on London Saturday night where their son and daughter-in-law are on vacation.
