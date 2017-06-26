Klondike expansion means more cheese,...

Klondike expansion means more cheese, but not necessarily more jobs

Read more: WKOW-TV

A company celebrated an expansion of its existing Green County facility with Governor Walker Monday morning, but in a sign of the times that expansion does not include a guarantee of new jobs. Klondike Cheese Company is growing so much they've reached maximum capacity in their existing plant and have begun construction on a second facility on the same property.

