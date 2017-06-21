Health care fixes possible, Stanford scholars write

Rather than replace the Affordable Care Act, legislators should take steps to fix it, a pair of Stanford-affiliated scholars urge in a recent Foreign Affairs essay . The most glaring problem plaguing health care in America is its unreasonably high cost, write Sejal Hathi , a Stanford MD/MBA student and Bob Kocher , MD, a partner at Venrock who helped author the Affordable Care Act.

