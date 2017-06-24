Ham Radio users practice their skills on Radio Field Day
The Mississippi Valley Amateur Radio Association is participating in the American Radio Relay League's "Radio Field Day" this weekend. Every June since 1933, ham radio users all around the country set up transmitting stations to demonstrate the power of ham radios, the skill that goes into their use, and the service they provide to communities across America.
