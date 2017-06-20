Guthrie back recruiting at UW-La Crosse

Mark Guthrie spent 19 years coaching track at UW-La Crosse before transitioning to UW-Madison and then to Central Michigan, but he said he always planned on coming back to the Coulee Region to retire. He led the Eagles to 22 national meets and 34 conference titles and now, he's in charge of gaining funds for the department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.