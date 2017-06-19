Governor, teachers' union leader differ on impact of WI school funding plan
Governor Scott Walker says his new budget provides more money than ever for Wisconsin school students...but some local teachers aren't happy with the plan. He was questioned about public and voucher schools by La Crosse teachers' union president John Havlicek, who says the funding plan would hurt public schools.
