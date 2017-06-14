Golfers take the green for a good cause

Golfers take the green for a good cause

On Wednesday afternoon, golfers teed up despite rainy weather for the 26th Annual Golf Tournament to benefit Children's Miracle Network. For the first time this year, the event was renamed The Scott Bjorge Memorial Tournament in honor of the man instrumental in building the event.

