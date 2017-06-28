Fourth of July boosts sales for American Flags
Next Tuesday is the Fourth of July, and people celebrate with the red, white, and blue symbol of patriotism, the American Flag. The Fourth of July is one of the busiest times of year for Nelson Flag and Display Service in La Crosse.
