Former La Crosse police dept. training officer weighs in on Castile verdict
There are lessons in the just-released dashcam video of the police shooting-death of Philando Castile in a St. Paul suburb last year. Dan Marcou is a former training officer for La Crosse's police department, and he suggests the key lesson is to do what police tell you.
