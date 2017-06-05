Feature - Building Performance Standards VIDEO: How Building...
Doug Pearson, executive director of facilities planning and Management, University of Wisconsin, La Crosse, discusses why he uses building performance standards in his operation, the intersection of form and function at his new Student Union building, which is LEED Gold certified, and how facility managers must adapt buildings to new methods of instruction.
