Emergency, medical personnel on location at Riverfest

Megan Weeth, Registered Nurse at Gundersen Health System said if you're at Riverfest in La Crosse and need help, look for anyone who has a security or Riverfest shirt on. Gundersen Health System's first aid station will be located just to the west of the bandshell, closest to the river all weekend long.

