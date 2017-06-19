Conservation program in La Crosse hopes to help people of all abilities

An environmental conservation program based in La Crosse plans to be one of the first in the nation to expand its work opportunities and environmental education program to people of all abilities. WisCorps at has hired someone with a visual impairment and another person with a physical disability to work on erosion control and planting in neighborhood parks, and building accessible gardens this summer, Wisconsin Public Radio reported .

