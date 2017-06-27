Coalition recognizes 10 years of collaboration
Catherine Kolkmeier, Director of the La Crosse Medical Health Science Consortium said their efforts have focused on diminishing underage and binge drinking habits over time and although they won't formally meet as a group anymore, some efforts will continue. One being the responsible beverage server training offered to bartenders and those serving at hotels, restaurants, and festivals in the area.
