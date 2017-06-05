City to find out in July if La Crosse Center gets $5 million from state

By next month, the city of La Crosse should know whether or not the La Crosse Center will have an extra $5 million to spend on renovations. What could make the remodel project around $40 million is based on "whether the legislature, the governor, has passed the $5 million state appropriation," La Crosse Center board president Brent Smith said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.