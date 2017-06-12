Children "Rock" The Kane Street Garden
The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse is an organization that aims to eliminate hunger by harvesting community resources. Located at the Children's Garden on the north side of La Crosse this event allows kids to paint rocks that will be utilized to beautify the garden and suppress weed growth.
