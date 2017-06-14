BNSF gives employees ride in vintage passenger train
BNSF Railway employees got an opportunity that only comes around to the La Crosse area every 7-8 years Wednesday afternoon. The railway brought vintage passenger cars, many built as early as the 1950's, for employee appreciation rides Wednesday and Thursday.
