Wisconsin's Stefan Leads Day One of FLW Tour on Mississippi River Presented by Evinrude
Stefan will bring a slim 2-ounce advantage into Day Two of the four-day event that features 160 of the world's top bass anglers competing for a top cash award of up to $125,000. Pro Matthew Stefan of Junction City, Wisconsin, weighed a five-bass limit totaling 18 pounds even Thursday to sit atop the standings after Day One of the FLW Tour at the Mississippi River presented by Evinrude.
