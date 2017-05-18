Viterbo graduate honored with her name placed on recital hall
Nola Starling stands with her family at the renaming of the Viterbo recital hall in her honor The hall was renamed Sunday in honor of Nola Starling Ratliff, who attended Viterbo when the building first opened in 1971. Kourtney's gift also includes a scholarship in memory of popular Viterbo instructor Sister Thea Bowman, who taught Nola in the 70s.
