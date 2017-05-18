UW-Parkside seeks funding support

UW-Parkside seeks funding support

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside hopes for encouraging news from the state legislature next week in Madison as university officials lobby for funding to support their mission. The Joint Committee on Finance meets Tuesday to discuss a variety of appropriations impacting the University of Wisconsin System for the state's 2017-19 biennial budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

La Crosse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need help finding a baber§ Jan '17 Charles 1
News Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 ConcernedVoter 1
09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Parker Barnes 1
living arrangement (Sep '16) Sep '16 Otis jr 56 1
Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09) Aug '16 Ed Rodriguez 15
News Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16) Jul '16 HumanSpirit 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all La Crosse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search La Crosse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for La Crosse County was issued at May 19 at 4:22PM CDT

La Crosse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

La Crosse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

La Crosse, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,717 • Total comments across all topics: 281,133,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC