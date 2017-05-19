Storms produce weak tornadoes in SE Minnesota, W Wisconsin
The National Weather Service says storms that swept through southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin on Wednesday included three weak tornadoes but caused no injuries. The weather service office in La Crosse says two EF0 tornadoes with winds of 65 mph touched down in Wabasha County of Minnesota.
