Storms produce weak tornadoes in SE M...

Storms produce weak tornadoes in SE Minnesota, W Wisconsin

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WKOW-TV

The National Weather Service says storms that swept through southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin on Wednesday included three weak tornadoes but caused no injuries. The weather service office in La Crosse says two EF0 tornadoes with winds of 65 mph touched down in Wabasha County of Minnesota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

La Crosse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need help finding a baber§ Jan '17 Charles 1
News Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 ConcernedVoter 1
09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Parker Barnes 1
living arrangement (Sep '16) Sep '16 Otis jr 56 1
Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09) Aug '16 Ed Rodriguez 15
News Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16) Jul '16 HumanSpirit 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all La Crosse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search La Crosse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for La Crosse County was issued at May 20 at 4:14PM CDT

La Crosse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

La Crosse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

La Crosse, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,548 • Total comments across all topics: 281,159,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC