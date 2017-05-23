Schmitt Had Grass-Oriented Fish All To Himself
Once Bryan Schmitt found some fish-holding grass at the Mississippi River, he was standing in the proverbial tall cotton. The Maryland resident and longtime Potomac River ace achieved his first tour-level win at the FLW Tour's sixth stop of the season in La Crosse, Wis.
