Rep. Ron Kind says Comey firing "an outrageous abuse of power" - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI - News, Weather and Sports As we reported Tuesday, 3rd District Congressman Ron Kind issued a very harshly worded reaction to President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey. Kind, who hosted a town hall meeting in Black River Falls on Wednesday, said Trump's actions are an "outrageous abuse of power."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.