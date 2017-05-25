Read to Success hopes to keep area st...

Read to Success hopes to keep area students engaged over summer

Read more: WXOW-TV La Crosse

First through fifth graders in La Crosse schools are getting a book bag to take home this summer. It's part of the Read to Success program meant to foster interest in books while encouraging students to stay active academically and reach for the stars.

