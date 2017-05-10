Public Radio's Says You recorded at UW-L on Sunday
The quiz show Says You was at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, where host Gregg Porter spoke to the student union before taping two episodes. Those shows will air across the U.S., the first of which will happen at 11 a.m. May 13. The tapings usually run longer than their hour-long time period, so some things are cut out.
