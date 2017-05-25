Police and court cases for week of Ma...

Police and court cases for week of May 21

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WIZM-AM La Crosse

Two years ago, Cody Kraabel of Ontario hid in the loft of a horse barn with a rifle and waited for his mother to show up so he could shoot her. Keepers was treated for her wound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

La Crosse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rep. Ron Kind says Comey firing "an outrageous ... May 23 okimar 2
need help finding a baber§ Jan '17 Charles 1
News Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 ConcernedVoter 1
09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Parker Barnes 1
living arrangement (Sep '16) Sep '16 Otis jr 56 1
Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09) Aug '16 Ed Rodriguez 15
News Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16) Jul '16 HumanSpirit 1
See all La Crosse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search La Crosse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for La Crosse County was issued at May 25 at 10:22AM CDT

La Crosse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

La Crosse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Syria
  5. Gay Marriage
 

La Crosse, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,483 • Total comments across all topics: 281,277,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC