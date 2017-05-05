Old Style Buy & Sell Trade Show moves to Omni Center
Old Style Buy & Sell Trade Show moves to Omni Center - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI - News, Weather and Sports The "Old Style Buy & Sell Trade Show" promises to be bigger and better than ever with more than 40 vendors showcasing thousands of vintage beer memorabilia. This year, the event moved to the Omni Center to accommodate the large crowds.
