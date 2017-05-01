New site, new name for Coulee Council on Addictions

The Coulee Council on Addictions is hoping to have a new headquarters and new name by the end of next year. "We wanted to be responsive to the stakeholders, who said that it's important for us to be on a bus line, maybe central La Crosse, to make it accessible for folks seeking and needing our support," Council director Cheryl Hancock said, adding they are in final negotiations, however.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.