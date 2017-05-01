New site, new name for Coulee Council...

New site, new name for Coulee Council on Addictions

The Coulee Council on Addictions is hoping to have a new headquarters and new name by the end of next year. "We wanted to be responsive to the stakeholders, who said that it's important for us to be on a bus line, maybe central La Crosse, to make it accessible for folks seeking and needing our support," Council director Cheryl Hancock said, adding they are in final negotiations, however.

