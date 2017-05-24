New Dresbach Bridge in Minnesota Features Textured Coating by TEXaS COTE

A new bridge crossing the Mississippi River between Wisconsin and Minnesota features a special textured coating product by Florida-based TEXaS COTE , the manufacturer of specialty textured coatings for building applications. One of the most technologically advanced coatings manufacturers in the world, Textured Coatings of America, Inc., a 56-year-old company also called TEXaS COTE, is a leading manufacturer of highway and bridge coatings and offers a complete line of decorative and protective high-build architectural coatings for commercial, industrial, transportation and residential uses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coatings World.