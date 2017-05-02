New building marks grand opening for Good Steward Resale Shop
There is still lots of construction on Rose street, but among it all is the newly completed Good Steward Resale Shop on the south side of La Crosse. The Good Steward Resale Shop held its' grand opening today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
Comments
Add your comments below
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need help finding a baber§
|Jan '17
|Charles
|1
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
|Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search La Crosse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC