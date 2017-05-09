More

A Science and Math Expo held at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is giving middle school students the opportunity to immerse themselves in education involving science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The expo, the product of a partnership between UWL and Gundersen Health System, offers students the chance to showcase experiments, tests and games developed using science and math.

