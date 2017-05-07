More
La Crosse Police Officer Ryan DeFlorian and La Crosse County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Stoughtenger received the WPPA Meritorious Award at the group's annual convention this weekend. Both played instrumental roles in keeping themselves and the public safe during the December officer involved shooting on Highway 16 in La Crosse.
