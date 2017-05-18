Missing La Crosse man found dead in Mississippi River
The body of a La Crosse man who went missing in the Mississippi River earlier this month was found Thursday afternoon. Houston County Sheriff Mark Inglett confirmed the body of David Reckase, 29, of La Crosse, was recovered in the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need help finding a baber§
|Jan '17
|Charles
|1
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
|Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search La Crosse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC