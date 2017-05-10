Michel Gabbud has been appointed Director of Food and Beverage at The Charmant Hotel in La Crosse...

Aparium Hotel Group's Charmant Hotel announces the appointment of Michel Gabbud as the hotel's Director of Food and Beverage. With over 18 years of industry experience, Gabbud will leverage his extensive knowledge of the hospitality business to oversee the day-to-day operations and success of the hotel's food and beverage outlets, which include The Restaurant, The Parlour, the Lobby Lounge Bar and the Rooftop Terrace, as well as in-room dining and banquets and catering operations.

