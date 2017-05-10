Michel Gabbud has been appointed Director of Food and Beverage at The Charmant Hotel in La Crosse...
Aparium Hotel Group's Charmant Hotel announces the appointment of Michel Gabbud as the hotel's Director of Food and Beverage. With over 18 years of industry experience, Gabbud will leverage his extensive knowledge of the hospitality business to oversee the day-to-day operations and success of the hotel's food and beverage outlets, which include The Restaurant, The Parlour, the Lobby Lounge Bar and the Rooftop Terrace, as well as in-room dining and banquets and catering operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need help finding a baber§
|Jan '17
|Charles
|1
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
|Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search La Crosse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC